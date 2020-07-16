Advertisement

Missing Central Texas woman found

Micaela Gutierrez, 22, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in southwestern Williamson County. (Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) – A missing woman who was the focus of a search in Williamson County has been found, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Williamson County deputies asked for the public’s help earlier Thursday in the search for Micaela Gutierrez, 22, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southwestern part of the county.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and jeans.

No further details were released.

