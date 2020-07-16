Advertisement

Ausbon Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Jhamon Ausbon touchdown catch vs Mississippi State
Jhamon Ausbon touchdown catch vs Mississippi State(DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos | KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon has been named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. 

Ausbon, a senior wide receiver, paced the Aggies in the 2019 season with 66 receptions for 872 yards through the air, both marks rank within the top-15 of the A&M single season lists. For his career, the Houston native ranks eighth at A&M with 1,818 receiving yards and ninth with 147 career grabs. Ausbon is one of seven Aggies with multiple seasons with 50 or more catches and looks to join Christian Kirk, Jeff Fuller and Josh Reynolds. with three seasons of more than 50 grabs. 

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver. 

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The Texas A&M Women’s Track & Field team and 11 individual student-athletes received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

