BCS Chamber: Local unemployment claims rising once again, likely due to bar re-closures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unemployment claims from Brazos County residents have risen for the third week in a row after a six-week declining trend.

For the week ending July 4, 506 new unemployment claims were filed in the county. The local total is now 12,859 since the pandemic began affecting business here.

It’s not a surprise since we’ve started to shut down our bars and taverns, and some of those people are having to re-apply for unemployment insurance,” said Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The top three industries filing for that week are no surprise, either: in first place, full-service restaurants; in second place, limited-service restaurants; and in third place, colleges and universities.

“Perhaps with the summer months and the enhanced benefits and relaxed requirements, that’s led a few more people to apply from that area,” said Brewer about the third-place industry.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.