BCS Chamber: Local unemployment claims rising once again, likely due to bar re-closures

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unemployment claims from Brazos County residents have risen for the third week in a row after a six-week declining trend.

For the week ending July 4, 506 new unemployment claims were filed in the county. The local total is now 12,859 since the pandemic began affecting business here.

It’s not a surprise since we’ve started to shut down our bars and taverns, and some of those people are having to re-apply for unemployment insurance,” said Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The top three industries filing for that week are no surprise, either: in first place, full-service restaurants; in second place, limited-service restaurants; and in third place, colleges and universities.

“Perhaps with the summer months and the enhanced benefits and relaxed requirements, that’s led a few more people to apply from that area,” said Brewer about the third-place industry.

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
A lack of state funding could impact Texas's 87th legislative session

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Josh Ninke
The Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria Road is closing for a few weeks for renovations.

TEA adds additional guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Adrienne DeMoss
TEA has issued new updates to their guidelines.

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX.

Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Max Crawford
A quick summer storm could greet your lawn in the coming days!

Applause - July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!