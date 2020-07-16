Advertisement

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

The task force is made up of local businesses working to keep customers safe
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Member of BCS Operation Restart Taskforce spoke about the challenges they’ve been facing through this pandemic.

Operation Restart Co-Chairs, Kenny Lawson, Meredith McAuliffe, Cal McNeill and Wade Beckman sat on a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce Leadership luncheon Thursday.

“I wanted to bring different business sectors so that they could give a very unified but also a very broad look at what their businesses have gone through,” said Lawson.

The task force has been working together since April, preparing for when the state would start opening up.

“One of the main goals was to build consumer confidence,” said Lawson.

Local restaurant owner Wade Beckman says their work is far from over.

“With going back to 50 percent, with rumors of changes, with the end of PPP loans, with the potential for new PPP loans, we share information,” said Beckman.

“You know we’re going back down, hoping to open back up and all the things about if we’re going to shut down again. It’s just a very active situation. A very fluid situation” said Lawson.

The group discussed all the changes business owners have made in order to be safe and remain open.

“We’re going to make the right decisions to get through this as safely as swiftly as possible,” said Beckman.

“Get out there and let us prove that we’re doing it the right way and the safe way,” said Lawson.

