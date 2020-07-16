Advertisement

Big 12 postpones virtual football media days

Big 12 Conference
By AP
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The Big 12 Conference is delaying its virtual football media days until early August but hasn’t made any decisions on changes to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After meeting with Big 12 athletic directors this week, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said it was still too early to make decisions about changing the football season or other fall sports. He said the league would move forward slowly and constantly re-evaluate the ever-evolving situation.

Big Ten and Pac-12 officials announced last week that they would play conference-only football schedules this fall.

The Big 12 did Wednesday night postpone its virtual football media days until Aug. 3. That event was scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.

The league still plans to release its preseason All-Big 12 football team Thursday, and the preseason media poll Friday.

The Texas A&M Women’s Track & Field team and 11 individual student-athletes received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

The Mid-American Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon has been named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball head coach Buzz Williams and staff have announced the first-ever #loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camps slated for August 3-6 and August 10-13.

By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers took down the visiting Frisco RoughRiders tonight, 7-2, to improve to 7-4 on the season.

By John Wilson
Former Texas A&M pitcher Matt Kent got a surprise at home in Waco.

Chase Elliott joined his father as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race. He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway.

