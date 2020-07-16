Big 12 postpones virtual football media days

The Big 12 Conference is delaying its virtual football media days until early August but hasn’t made any decisions on changes to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After meeting with Big 12 athletic directors this week, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said it was still too early to make decisions about changing the football season or other fall sports. He said the league would move forward slowly and constantly re-evaluate the ever-evolving situation.

Big Ten and Pac-12 officials announced last week that they would play conference-only football schedules this fall.

The Big 12 did Wednesday night postpone its virtual football media days until Aug. 3. That event was scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.

The league still plans to release its preseason All-Big 12 football team Thursday, and the preseason media poll Friday.