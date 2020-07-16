Bombers Even the Series

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 15, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers took down the visiting Frisco RoughRiders tonight, 7-2, to improve to 7-4 on the season. Two explosive innings and a great team pitching effort helped the Bombers bounce back after dropping the opener last night.

Brazos Valley took the lead in the first inning after Kelby Weyler scored off of a wild pitch. Taylor Smith extended that lead with a two-run blast over the left-field wall, claiming the first Bombers home run at Travis Field this season. The RoughRiders earned two runs back in the 2nd and 3rd, but the runs stopped there for the visitors. Logan Sartori added a fourth run for the Bombers with a sac fly to the center fielder to score Bryce Blaum. Smith, Manny Garcia and Sean Arnold crossed the plate in the bottom of the 8th to secure the Brazos Valley victory.

Smith earned player of the game honors, going 2-3 with two RBI’s, a home run and a walk. Blaum only recorded one plate appearance, as he walked three times with one hit. Weyler extended his hit streak to 8 games tonight with a leadoff RBI double in the 1st.

The Bombers’ pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts with only four hits and two walks allowed. Starting in the 4th inning, Pepper Jones, Luke Baley, Jack Brinley, John Cheatwood and Zach Griggs combined to retire 17 straight batters. Cheatwood struck out the side in the 8th.

The Bombers will play the rubber match against the Frisco RoughRiders tomorrow, July 16th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

