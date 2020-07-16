Brazos County confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths, 53 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,025 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one resident was a male in his 80′s and the other was a male in his 90′s, who were both hospitalized. There have been 38 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Five people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,190 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,253. There have been 25,171 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 78 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 86 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 287

77802: 266

77803: 910

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 212

77808: 161

77840: 589

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 736

77866: 3

77868: 8

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 74 144 Brazos 1,025 3,253 Burleson 133 156 Grimes 186 647 Houston 39 114 Lee 79 103 Leon 91 104 Madison 117 158 Milam 61 203 Montgomery 2,088 4,324 Robertson 108 132 San Jacinto 67 109 Trinity 44 84 Walker 800 2,741 Waller 110 266 Washington 159 373

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 500 staffed hospital beds with 128 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 38 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 144 total cases, and 66 cases have recovered.

Burleson County currently has 133 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases, and 21 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 173 active cases. There have been 121 total cases in the county and 103 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 13 active cases and 419 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 114 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 73 cases are recovered. There has been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case.

Lee County has reported 79 active cases. The county has a total of 103 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 91 active cases. The county has 104 total cases, with 7 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 117 active cases. The county has a total of 158 cases with 20 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 203 total cases and 142 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,101 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,324 total cases and 788 recovered cases. There have been 45 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 108 active COVID-19 cases, with 132 total cases. Currently, 24 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 58

77856 - 32

77837 - 7

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 67 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 109 cases with 35 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 84 total cases with 39 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,741 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 523 cases are active in the community and 308 are recovered community cases. 1,910 cases are from the TDCJ, there are currently 277 active cases. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 110 active cases of COVID-19. There are 266 total cases and 156 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 159 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 373 total cases with 181 recoveries and 33 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 129,657 active cases and 142,398 recoveries. There have been 282,365 total cases reported and 2,924,288 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,432 Texans have died from COVID-19.

249 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 49,027 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 15 at 4:00 p.m.