Bryan and College Station open applications for new business relief grants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Applications are now open for a new grant program to help with small business relief in Brazos County.

Both Bryan and College Station received a grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM). The grant is more than $10 million to help both cities offset costs due to the pandemic.

“It is to reimburse the cities and municipal government for expenses related to COVID-19,” said Debbie Eller, College Station Director of Community Services.

The rest of the money from the grant will be available for eligible small businesses. It is called the Public Health Reimbursement Program.

To apply to have costs reimbursed for coronavirus-related expenses, you have to fill out an online application for the city the business is located in. Business owners must be able to provide proof of costs, or receipts. All small businesses within both cities and Brazos County are able to apply. Applications are due by August 3 at 2:00 p.m. To apply, click the link below.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the community. They are the places that provide the services we need and want,” said Eller. “They are the people that are employing our neighbors, and if our neighbors don’t have a job, they may not be able to meet their basic needs, so it is critical that we support those small businesses in our community.”

Tap Bentz is the managing partner at Another Broken Egg Cafe in College Station. He says they opened their doors just a couple of weeks before having to shut them again because of the pandemic.

Bentz says they weren’t expecting to open with restrictions.

“We set a budget for this much for gloves, then all the sudden you might have to double it. Then masks, you probably never set anything aside for that in a budget,” said Bentz.

Bentz says they have also added scannable menus, signage around the building about complying with new restrictions, and have added a professional sanitizing service once a week.

Costs like that can be covered under this new program. Costs from March 1 through December 30 will be covered, and will include:

Medical expenses

Public health expenses

Payroll expenses for healthcare, human services, and employees whose services were substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Expenses for actions that facilitated compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures

Eller says if they have enough funding left, they will reopen applications on August 15.

