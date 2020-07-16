Bryan Police: Suspect shot and killed during robbery attempt
Investigators have identified the victim as a College Station resident.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released new details about a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.
Investigators say Easley Jones, 25, was shot while trying to commit a robbery around 4:00 a.m. in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr Street. The College Station man later died from his injuries.
Police say the victim shot the suspect in self-defense.
Police say they are still looking for other people involved in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.