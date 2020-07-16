Advertisement

Celebrate 14th birthday of Brazos Valley African American Museum with artist reception, celebration

Brazos Valley African American Museum 14th Birthday Celebration
Brazos Valley African American Museum 14th Birthday Celebration(Brazos Valley African American Museum)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum (BVAAM) is celebrating its 14th birthday, and they want you to join in the celebration.

On Saturday, July 18 the celebration will consist of red velvet cake, free admission and art to purchase. The event is from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

The museum will also be holding a reception for local Brazos Valley artist, Kevin Wayne Newsome. His work is currently on display.

Permanent and temporary exhibits will open to the public, and Newsome will be on hand to talk with visitors, his art will be available to purchase. Newsome’s original reception in the spring was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Brazos Valley African American Museum, click here.

