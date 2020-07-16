College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has launched a new web page that will provide information on operational and instructional protocols for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We wanted a place where folks can go and find what they’re looking for. As parents are thinking about next year and school starting, they can determine what is best for them and their students,” said CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale.

The district will offer three types of learning options. In-person, online, and hybrid options for secondary students who take courses that cannot be done virtually.

“We would allow our students to take virtual and if they needed to come up to one of these classes that would require their attendance, to come up and take that particular course,” said Martindale.

The district is asking parents to complete a survey by July 30, deciding which learning option they want for their student for the first six weeks of school.

“We need to know what a family’s intent is so we can plan. We need to know how many kiddos anticipate planning to come to school and how many will choose the virtual option because we have to staff our campuses and have to rebuild their schedules,” said Martindale.

The website was created as a tool to help make that decision a little easier for parents.

“They can quickly go through and find answers to questions they have on protocol and how we plan on handling all sorts of situations. There’s also the Frequently Asked Questions that will continuously be added,” said Geralyn Nolan, CSISD Board Vice President.

During Wednesday’s special workshop meeting, several parents and teachers voiced their concerns about going back to school and the wearing of face masks.

“I want those questions to continue to come because if we’re not being asked and we’re not getting feedback, then we don’t know,” said Nolan.

The Texas Education Agency’s guidelines say students 10 and older are required to wear face masks as long as it is state-mandated. The district says if an executive order is not in place when school starts, they will make changes based on communication with local health authorities.

Martindale says the upcoming school year will be full of adapting to whatever changes COVID-19 brings.

“We are attempting to think our way through this, have a plan, communicate, be transparent. We want to take care of our kids and our faculty and staff and provide the best learning opportunity possible and do it in a safe manner,” said Martindale.

