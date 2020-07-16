Downtown Bryan Restaurant Week offers specials, deals, and local flavor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for a date night out or family dinner to-go, Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week has something for you.
More than 20 restaurants in the downtown area are participating with money-saving deals and special dishes created just for the occasion.
July 13 - 19, visit the establishments in person or call in your order at the participating restaurants listed below.
Participating restaurants
3rd on Main Kitchen
All the King's Men
Bavarian Brauhaus
Blackwater Draw Brewery - To-Go Orders Only
Caffe Capri
Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Downtown Elixir & Spirits - To-Go Orders Only
Downtown Uncorked - To-Go Orders Only
Harvest Coffee Bar
Kolache Capital Bakery
Madden's Casual Gourmet
Mr. G's Pizzeria
Must Be Heaven
Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant San Jose
Ronin Farm & Restaurant
Rx Pizza
Taco Crave
The Chocolate Gallery
The Proudest Monkey
The Village Cafe
