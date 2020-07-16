Downtown Bryan Restaurant Week offers specials, deals, and local flavor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for a date night out or family dinner to-go, Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week has something for you.

More than 20 restaurants in the downtown area are participating with money-saving deals and special dishes created just for the occasion.

July 13 - 19, visit the establishments in person or call in your order at the participating restaurants listed below.

Participating restaurants

3rd on Main Kitchen

All the King's Men

Bavarian Brauhaus

Blackwater Draw Brewery - To-Go Orders Only

Caffe Capri

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Downtown Elixir & Spirits - To-Go Orders Only

Downtown Uncorked - To-Go Orders Only

Harvest Coffee Bar

Kolache Capital Bakery

Madden's Casual Gourmet

Mr. G's Pizzeria

Must Be Heaven

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

Restaurant San Jose

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

Rx Pizza

Taco Crave

The Chocolate Gallery

The Proudest Monkey

The Village Cafe

