Drought creeps back into the Brazos Valley

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some color has returned to this week's edition of the US Drought Monitor for the Brazos Valley.

A couple pockets of "Moderate Drought" can be noted across northern portions of the area, while much of the "Abnormally Dry" area has expanded to include more of us, included a significant portion of Brazos County.

Areas of Moderate Drought have crept into our northern counties with the latest update
This may not come as a surprise: This summer has been a little on the dry side, save some rain early in the month and back in June. Burn bans have been re-issued in a couple counties (Lee, Robertson) in response to the lack of rain over the past couple months.

Next week’s drought monitor may see an expansion of the Abnormally Dry category to include most of the Brazos Valley, but it may only be a short term change - we will likely see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms slow the progress of drought expansion through the end of the month. 

