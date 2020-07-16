Advertisement

First large-scale virtual job fair held in the Brazos Valley

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosts new online job fair.
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosts new online job fair.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the era of social distancing, it’s difficult for people to find work, but it’s also hard for employers to make hires. Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley held its first large-scale virtual job fair Thursday to help out.

Roughly 40 employers listed all sorts of positions. It’s a new online system, but Nathaniel Muir with Workforce Solutions says it’s where things were heading anyway. Over 100 people logged on to look for work, which is a lot more than their usual in-person events.

The online portal works kind of like an in-person event with each employer hosting a “booth” with information about the positions. There’s a chat window and an easy option for potential employees to upload their resume. It’s completely free to those job seekers.

Workforce Solutions plans to host more of these online job fairs in the near future. Muir says the need is definitely there.

