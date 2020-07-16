First large-scale virtual job fair held in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the era of social distancing, it’s difficult for people to find work, but it’s also hard for employers to make hires. Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley held its first large-scale virtual job fair Thursday to help out.

Roughly 40 employers listed all sorts of positions. It’s a new online system, but Nathaniel Muir with Workforce Solutions says it’s where things were heading anyway. Over 100 people logged on to look for work, which is a lot more than their usual in-person events.

We were averaging before 40 to 50 [people] and have 12 to 20 employers. Those are very focused. These are more wide-ranging from medical to food services. We have a little bit of everything here.

The online portal works kind of like an in-person event with each employer hosting a “booth” with information about the positions. There’s a chat window and an easy option for potential employees to upload their resume. It’s completely free to those job seekers.

Workforce Solutions plans to host more of these online job fairs in the near future. Muir says the need is definitely there.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.