Gov. Abott says no need for lockdown if Texans wear masks

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - As the coronavirus cases in Houston and Texas continue to surge, many are wondering if Gov. Greg Abbott will issue new lockdown orders and stop schools from reopening with on-campus classes.

On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott spoke one-on-one with KPRC-TV in Houston and said another shut down is not the goal.

“I get this question, it seems like, a thousand times a day. People are panicking thinking I’m about to shut down Texas again. The answer is no. That is not the goal. I’ve been abundantly clear. I’ve been saying exactly what the head of (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said today and that is if everyone can adopt the practice of wearing a face mask for the next four weeks, we will be able to get COVID-19 under control,” said Abbott.

To watch the full interview click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.