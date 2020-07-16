Advertisement

Spot of Rain to an Odd Shower Possible Friday!

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don’t get overly excited...but rain is back in the forecast Friday! A disturbance moving westbound in the Gulf of Mexico will bypass the Upper Texas Coast, helping to fling a few spots of wet weather this direction Friday afternoon. Overall chance is only a 20% shot, mainly east or around of I-45. Not ruled out everywhere else, just we would not go holding our breath. Clouds and that slim chance at rain help hold afternoon hight to the mid 90s east of the Navasota River, while those from Highway 6 and points west are starting at another afternoon near or at 100°. Saturday could feature a few spots of rain as well, but again, overall odds are lows.

High-pressure anchors over the Eastern US next week, helping to direct in better supply of deep, Gulf moisture. A chance for isolated rain is in the forecast each day next week, mainly as we reach the heat of the day. Features that may help increase that chance arrive Tuesday (30%) and next Friday (40%). Otherwise, highs bobble between the mid and upper 90s over the next 10 days.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 102 - 105. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 95. Heat index: 102-105. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily rain chance returns, heat, of course, stays

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

More reasonable, closer to seasonable

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Small Disturbances Bring Clouds, Spot Rain Chance

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Morning clouds and sprinkles give way to more heat

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Stuffy...but with small improvements to this heat

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Slightly cooler, added breeze on hand for Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Another Day, Another Heat Advisory...

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Hottest day of the year so far (again) is today

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Peak of our Current Heatwave Expected Monday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Heat Advisories Extended Through The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.