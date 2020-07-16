Spot of Rain to an Odd Shower Possible Friday!

Don’t get overly excited...but rain is back in the forecast Friday! A disturbance moving westbound in the Gulf of Mexico will bypass the Upper Texas Coast, helping to fling a few spots of wet weather this direction Friday afternoon. Overall chance is only a 20% shot, mainly east or around of I-45. Not ruled out everywhere else, just we would not go holding our breath. Clouds and that slim chance at rain help hold afternoon hight to the mid 90s east of the Navasota River, while those from Highway 6 and points west are starting at another afternoon near or at 100°. Saturday could feature a few spots of rain as well, but again, overall odds are lows.

High-pressure anchors over the Eastern US next week, helping to direct in better supply of deep, Gulf moisture. A chance for isolated rain is in the forecast each day next week, mainly as we reach the heat of the day. Features that may help increase that chance arrive Tuesday (30%) and next Friday (40%). Otherwise, highs bobble between the mid and upper 90s over the next 10 days.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 102 - 105. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 95. Heat index: 102-105. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

