Advertisement

Judge dismisses criminal charges against former Blue Bell CEO

Attorneys for the Dept. of Justice said they will try again by the end of the year to get an indictment from a grand jury.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A federal judge this week dismissed charges filed against former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse after his attorneys successfully argued the case was invalid because their client was never indicted by a grand jury and he never waived his rights to an indictment.

United States District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday issued his ruling to dismiss the case for “lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.”

“Hopefully, the federal government can re-allocate their resources to more pressing matters during these trying times,” said Kruse’s attorney Chris Flood.

In a response last month to the court, federal prosecutors, who blamed the pandemic for the inability to safely convene a grand jury, agreed the case should be dismissed but added they may seek the return of a new indictment within six months. “During that time, any applicable statute of limitations will be tolled,” wrote prosecutors.

Kruse’s attorneys disagree.

“Mr. Kruse appreciates the Court’s decision to grant his motion to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction. We believe any additional attempts to charge Mr. Kruse will be untimely,” said Flood.

Kruse was facing several charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and attempted wire fraud related to the 2015 deadly listeria outbreak that killed three and sickened many others. Had he been convicted, his charges carried a potential 20-year federal prison sentence and a $250,000 fine on each convicted charge.

Kruse’s 17-page charging document was filed on May 1, 2020 with the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas in Travis County. The filing alleges executives from the Brenham-based ice cream company, including Kruse, knew that “appropriate practices to ensure sanitary conditions were not being followed or achieved at Blue Bell manufacturing facilities” from at least 2010. The document enumerates dozens of concerns related to the company’s knowledge of its listeria outbreak and alleged lack of action to protect consumers, including concealing positive listeria test results from customers.

Separately from Kruse’s case, Blue Bell Creameries agreed earlier this year to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products and will pay a fine and forfeiture totaling $17.25 million, and an additional $2.1 million to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations regarding products produced under insanitary conditions and sold to federal facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Blue Bell issued a statement in which it said it has “revamped production facilities and procedures.”

“We faced a situation our company had never dealt with before, and our agreement with the government reflects that we should have handled many things differently and better,” said the statement. “We apologize to everyone who was impacted, including our customers, our employees and the communities where we live and work.”

The company said that after resuming ice cream production during the summer of 2015, products are now tested and delivered to stores only after independent tests confirm the products’ safety.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria Road is closing for a few weeks for renovations.

Education

TEA adds additional guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
TEA has issued new updates to their guidelines.

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A quick summer storm could greet your lawn in the coming days!

News

Applause - July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!