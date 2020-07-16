Local organization helps veteran families during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on everyone’s budget, especially for those expanding their families.

But a local veteran organization is trying to ease that burden for some.

With a trunk full of wipes and diapers all wrapped with care, the La Villita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution saw a need and now, they’re trying to fill it.

“Some of the comments we’ve got are: ‘You have no idea how much this means to me. I’m already severely lowering my budget with groceries to be able to keep costs down',” said Andra Buxkemper with the local chapter.

Buxkemper says they consider it an honor to give back to our area veterans.

“Diapers are so expensive and groceries are expensive and with this pandemic, money is getting tight for families,” Buxkemper said.

Especially for first time parents, like Morgan Wood.

“COVID has been hard on everyone. It has definitely impacted our resources and support, but organizations like DAR and in the community really makes everything better. They look for ways they can help and it’s been a huge blessing for my wife and I,” said U.S. Army veteran Morgan Wood.

Wood is going to school at Texas A&M. He and his wife, Erin, are expecting a baby girl in September.

“I read that babies go through 1,500 diapers in the first six months so any bit helps,” Wood said.

They aren’t the only Aggies getting some help.

“We had eight people respond and I’m happy to say we’re going to be able to ship out three or four boxes to people,” said Sarah Tolley with the Aggie Women Veterans on campus.

The boxes are helping former students from all across the state.

“Aggies support Aggies and Aggie student veterans do it four times as much and we’re always here,” Tolley said.

If you’re a veteran in need of baby supplies, email lavillitansdar@gmail.com.

