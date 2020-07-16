Advertisement

#loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camp Registration Now Open

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball head coach Buzz Williams and staff have announced the first-ever #loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camps slated for August 3-6 and August 10-13.

“We are really excited to host our first-ever virtual camp,” Williams said. “As a staff we have spent the summer finding ways to make this unique experience happen. Having the opportunity to work with and connect with our annual campers, while allowing new campers from our community, throughout Texas and across the country to join us will make these camps special.”

The camps are open to boys and girls who haven’t started seventh grade and are on a first-come, first-serve basis to any individual who satisfies the age and grade level set in the registration material. Interested campers can register at www.AggieBasketballCamp.com. A link to access the camps, which will run from 10 a.m.-noon on camp days, will be sent directly to registrants.

Each camp costs $99 and, for families, $25 for each additional sibling. All campers will receive a ball, t-shirt and jump rope. All Texas A&M University System employees are eligible for a 25% discount.

The camps give participants the opportunity to sharpen their basketball skills and learn basic techniques through drills led by the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball staff and players. In addition to basketball instruction, each day of camp will conclude with players and staff teaching and sharing personal anecdotes to promote positive change in today’s cultural climate.

Please email basketballcamp@athletics.tamu.edu with any questions.

