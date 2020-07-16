Milam County Burn Ban Issued
Outdoor burn ban goes into effect at 12:01pm Thursday
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -
In a unanimous vote Thursday morning, Milam County commissioners have imposed a BURN BAN, beginning at 12:01pm. The order that went into effect July 16th prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.
Milam County joins Robertson and Lee Counties, who enacted a burn ban earlier in the week.
The weekly drought monitor, released at 7am Thursday, noted Abnormally Dry conditions throughout Milam County, with a return to Moderate (D1) Drought across the far northwestern portion of the county.
