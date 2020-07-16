Milam County Burn Ban Issued

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -

In a unanimous vote Thursday morning, Milam County commissioners have imposed a BURN BAN, beginning at 12:01pm. The order that went into effect July 16th prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.

Milam County joins Robertson and Lee Counties, who enacted a burn ban earlier in the week.

The weekly drought monitor, released at 7am Thursday, noted Abnormally Dry conditions throughout Milam County, with a return to Moderate (D1) Drought across the far northwestern portion of the county.

Well, that didn't take long...



New #Drought Monitor released this morning. MODERATE (D1-Tan) Drought has returned to Leon, Madison, Houston, & Milam County.



ABNORMALLY DRY (Yellow) conditions blossoming, now reaching S. Brazos County. Likely will encompass #bcstx next week pic.twitter.com/yunmvC7XNx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 16, 2020

