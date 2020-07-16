Advertisement

More reasonable, closer to seasonable

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Another round of sprinkles and very light shower activity is stretching across the area this morning, but like yesterday, we’ll find a good bit of sunshine before the day is done. Said morning cloud cover should be enough to keep us away from 100 (for most), but heat index could still peak around 105. The breeze won’t be quite as healthy as Wednesday, but if you liked that day of weather, today should cooperate just fine.

Eyes are still on a weak disturbance moving over the gulf for Friday’s rain chance. At the moment, things look to be on the damper side just to our south, but the hope and thought is that with some daytime heating we can get some showers and a couple storms to pop up locally. Call it a 20% chance for now, but another round of showers and storms could be waiting in the afternoon by next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 98. Heat index: 102-105. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Heat index: 103 - 106. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

