Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Politics

White House Policy Advisor recaps racial justice roundtable

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Kyle Midura
Ashley Bell, White House Policy Advisor and SBA Regional Administrator, spoke with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura Friday.

Latest News

Politics

One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
President Donald Trump will now accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Fla. Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Ronna McDaniel about logistics and safety.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

The future of policing in Minnesota

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
Christy Lopez, a Georgetown Law expert, and Minnesota members of Congress discuss the future of policing following the death of George Floyd.

Politics

Lawmakers discuss the future of policing across the country

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
The Gray DC team speaks with lawmakers about how the debate on policing will impact their communities.

Politics

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for white nationalism remarks

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
The challengers argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.

Politics

Performing arts go virtual during virus outbreak

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
Many cultural organizations and performing art groups have been forced to shutter during the coronavirus outbreak. To soften the financial blow, many groups are using the 'digital stage' to offer at home programming.