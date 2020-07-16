Safely enjoy B/CS parks and recreation centers for National Park & Recreation Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - July is National Park & Recreation Month, and there are several ways you can get out in the Bryan/College Station community safely.

83 percent of U.S. adults agree that going to local parks, open spaces, and trails is crucial for their mental and physical health during the pandemic, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

In Bryan/College Station there are plenty of options for residents to visit or take part in in the area.

College Station

In the City of College Station, there are 57 total parks, 10 ponds, 4 recreation centers, and 34.5 miles of walking trails, according to the City of College Station.

At Central Park, you can fish at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

The pond is part of a program called “Neighborhood Fishin’” developed by Texas Parks & Wildlife. The state agency partners with local city governments to stock ponds and lakes with either catfish or rainbow trout depending on the season. Ponds and lakes are stocked with over 200 fish every two weeks, except in the month of August, according to Alice Best, Fisheries District Supervisor for College Station - Houston, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Inland Fisheries.

“Aside from the channel catfish we stock regularly, there is also what most Texans call Perch, we call it Sunfish or Bluegill. And there are also some larger bass hiding in the larger pond at Central Park for people who want to try and fish something little bit differently. For the Channel Catfish, they are really easy to catch on basic setups with a bobber, weight, and hook using worms, hotdogs, even chicken gizzards work really well out there.”

However, before you hit the water, make sure you have a license from the Texas Parks & Wildlife. Kids 16 and younger can fish without a license.

If you have a successful day reeling fish in, know that there are bag limits in place.

Each person is allowed five trout and five Channel and Blue Catfish per day. There is no minimum length limit.

A unique feature about the fish stocked in the Central Park pond, the Texas Parks & Wildlife has partnered with Texas A&M University to raise and stock the pond specifically in College Station, according to Best.

The Central Park Pond will be re-stocked on July 24, according to Best.

College Station also has three off-leash dog parks, so you can enjoy the great outdoors with man’s best friend!

Here’s a breakdown of the three parks:

Barracks Park 205 Capps Drive Park features a fenced-in area with covered shelter and benches.

Steeplechase Park 301 Westridge Drive Park features a fenced-in play area for your dog and also has play areas for kids.

University Park 300 Park Road Park features separate fenced-in areas for both small and large dogs. There is also a big pond for dogs to swim and play in.



Even though the parks are focused on the dogs, it’s still important to follow state and local guidelines.

“Make sure you stay your distance, keeping an eye on your dog is the biggest thing. If you see a lot of people, play it by ear when you are going into these dog parks. Make sure you keep your distance and wear your mask.”

If you plan to go to the dog park, there are some rules the City of College Station requests you to follow.

Dogs while in heat shall not be permitted to use designated dog parks.

Dogs younger than four months of age are not allowed in off-leash parks.

Any dog over four months of age must be rabies vaccinated and registered with Brazos County. Registration tags can be purchased through your vet or the Aggieland Humane Society.

Your dog must wear their current county and rabies vaccination tags. Registration shall cover a period of one year from date of issuance, in conjunction with the date of rabies vaccination.

Acts of aggression against other dogs are prohibited. Dogs must be removed if uncontrollable.

Handlers must stop dogs from digging holes in a park and cover up any holes created by their dogs.

Bryan

In Bryan, their park system covers 56 properties that equals 2,400 acres, according to the City of Bryan.

One of these properties is the Bryan Aquatic Center.

Due to COVID-19, the pool is only open to lap swimmers, water aerobics classes, and scuba diving certification.

According to The City of Bryan, The aquatic center has several new rules in place to ensure swimmer safety.

“We are doing really thorough cleaning practices. We’re coming behind all of our high touch surfaces. We are going in the locker rooms in between and doing a full deep clean and full disinfection of all the surfaces in the locker room in between each of our swim sessions just to make sure we are constantly cleaning and focusing on keeping folks safe while they are in the facility.”

Below is a breakdown of the updated rules and guidelines provided by the City of Bryan.

Only guests who are at least 18 years of age may reserve a lap lane and lap swim.

Guests must reserve a time slot in order to use the facility and may only reserve one-time slot per day.

Guests will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening before being admitted to the facility.

Guests must maintain at least 6 ft of social distancing at all times.

Guests are encouraged to spend the least amount of time possible in the locker rooms and will be required to wear a face-covering at all times while indoors.

To reserve a swimming lane, you can book it online or by calling 979-209-5222.

Daily admission to the pool is $3 for adults +12 and $2 for children ages 4 to 11. Pool passes are available for purchase.

The Bryan Aquatic Center is located at 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan.

If you are not interested in swimming at the Bryan Aquatic Center, there are several other activities you can try and locations you can visit within Bryan.

There are even some you can participate in without leaving the comforts of home.

“We have our new e-sports program that we started in May of this year. We also have our tot basketball program, so we have really enjoyed getting to host that. [In this program,] folks are getting to work with their little one on their basketball skills at home with an instructor via Zoom meetings. We also have our virtual knitting classes as well that are available. Folks can sign up and learn different knitting techniques and things like that.

