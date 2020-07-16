Advertisement

State Rep. Kyle Kacal wants to remind people about importance of personal responsibility

Kacal says it's time for people to put beliefs aside and start practicing personal responsibility when it comes to the coronavirus.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Texas, State Rep. Kyle Kacal has a message for Brazos Valley residents. Kacal says it’s time for people to put beliefs aside and start practicing personal responsibility when it comes to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Texas saw a record day in COVID-19 cases with 10,791 new cases and 110 new fatalities, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“You and I have to do our part, so let’s put on our mask, let’s social distance. Let’s get through this. Let’s give the science and the medical teams time to find a cure, find a vaccine, and let’s move forward together. Let’s not exasperate the problem any more than we have.”

State Rep. Kyle Kacal, (R) - District 12

Kacal also said the silver lining in this pandemic is that people have been given time to spend with their loved ones at home, so he encourages people to take advantage of it.

