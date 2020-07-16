State Rep. Kyle Kacal wants to remind people about importance of personal responsibility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Texas, State Rep. Kyle Kacal has a message for Brazos Valley residents. Kacal says it’s time for people to put beliefs aside and start practicing personal responsibility when it comes to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Texas saw a record day in COVID-19 cases with 10,791 new cases and 110 new fatalities, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“You and I have to do our part, so let’s put on our mask, let’s social distance. Let’s get through this. Let’s give the science and the medical teams time to find a cure, find a vaccine, and let’s move forward together. Let’s not exasperate the problem any more than we have.”

Kacal also said the silver lining in this pandemic is that people have been given time to spend with their loved ones at home, so he encourages people to take advantage of it.

