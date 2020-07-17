Advertisement

Miss. children at center of Amber Alert found safe; suspect in custody

An Amber Alert was issued in Mississippi for Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton. MBI now says the two children have been found safe.
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The children at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday were found safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville, Mississippi.

MBI now says the two children have been found safe.

The man accused of taking them, Nikolas Hampton, is in custody.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

