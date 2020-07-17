Arts Council launching face mask design competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Masks have become an everyday, and necessary, accessory so why not embrace it. That’s exactly what the Arts Council wants to convey.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is launching a face mask design competition. The council knows you have to wear them so they might as well be an expression of personal fashion.

“From practical to outlandish, we are curious to see what you are creating and want to share it with the world,” said a statement about the competition.

Submissions are open now until Wednesday, Aug. 5 and winners will be announced on Aug. 10. Once winners are selected, you will be asked to recreate your design on a wooden mask, so be aware of that during the design process. You will then have two weeks to complete the final version of your work on the provided mask.

Guidelines from the Arts Council are below:

Design an original mask! While there is no set theme for this competition, we ask that you please keep your masks appropriate for all ages.

Material and subject matter included on the mask should be original and must not be under the copyright of another artist/entity.

Mediums that can be applied to a smooth wood surface are required.

Mask designs must be stable enough to hang on a wall display.

All ages are welcome to enter and participation is free.

Your submission for this competition will consist of a digital photo (.jpeg or .heif) of your final design.

To submit the design, use a .jpeg or .heif file and email a high resolution picture to info@acbv.org with “Arts Council Mask Competition ‘' in the subject line.

For more information on guidelines and submission procedures, click here.

