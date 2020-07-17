Advertisement

Arts Council launching face mask design competition

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Masks have become an everyday, and necessary, accessory so why not embrace it. That’s exactly what the Arts Council wants to convey.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is launching a face mask design competition. The council knows you have to wear them so they might as well be an expression of personal fashion.

“From practical to outlandish, we are curious to see what you are creating and want to share it with the world,” said a statement about the competition.

Submissions are open now until Wednesday, Aug. 5 and winners will be announced on Aug. 10. Once winners are selected, you will be asked to recreate your design on a wooden mask, so be aware of that during the design process. You will then have two weeks to complete the final version of your work on the provided mask.

Guidelines from the Arts Council are below: 

  • Design an original mask! While there is no set theme for this competition, we ask that you please keep your masks appropriate for all ages.
  • Material and subject matter included on the mask should be original and must not be under the copyright of another artist/entity. 
  • Mediums that can be applied to a smooth wood surface are required. 
  • Mask designs must be stable enough to hang on a wall display.
  • All ages are welcome to enter and participation is free.
  • Your submission for this competition will consist of a digital photo (.jpeg or .heif) of your final design.

To submit the design, use a .jpeg or .heif file and email a high resolution picture to info@acbv.org with “Arts Council Mask Competition ‘' in the subject line.

For more information on guidelines and submission procedures, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/17

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/17 | News Three At Ten

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Downtown Bryan is hosting its first Restaurant Week in the summer