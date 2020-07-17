Bombers struggle in series finale vs Frisco

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Frisco Rough Riders scored 6 runs in the 5th inning Thursday night at Travis Park as they beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 11-2. With the win the Rough Riders claimed the 3 game series.

The Bombers have lost 3 of its last 4 games. They will be on the road to start a 3 game series starting Friday night as they travel to Acadiana to take on the Canecutters.

