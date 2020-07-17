Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 982 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 38 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. Six people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,293 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,313. There have been 25,334 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 293

77802: 268

77803: 933

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 215

77808: 163

77840: 601

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 747

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 1

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 69 144 Brazos 982 3,313 Burleson 81 160 Grimes 186 647 Houston 39 114 Lee 48 108 Leon 77 107 Madison 128 163 Milam 61 203 Montgomery 2,088 4,501 Robertson 126 151 San Jacinto 72 121 Trinity 42 89 Walker 787 2,760 Waller 110 266 Washington 159 373

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 503 staffed hospital beds with 125 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 35 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 69 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 144 total cases and 72 recoveries.

Burleson County currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 160 total cases, and 75 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 173 active cases. There have been 121 total cases in the county and 103 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 13 active cases and 419 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 89 total cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases and 73 cases are recovered. There has been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham Prison currently has one active case.

Lee County has reported 48 active cases. The county has a total of 108 cases, with 52 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 77 active cases. The county has 107 total cases, with 27 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 128 active cases. The county has a total of 163 cases with 30 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 203 total cases and 142 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,088 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,501 total cases and 2,262 recovered cases. There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 126 active COVID-19 cases, with 151 total cases. Currently, 25 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 72

77856 - 34

77837 - 9

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 72 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 121 cases with 35 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 89 total cases with 42 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,760 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 507 cases are active in the community and 341 are recovered community cases. 1,912 cases are from the TDCJ, there are 280 active cases. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 110 active cases of COVID-19. There are 266 total cases and 156 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 159 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 373 total cases with 181 recoveries and 33 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 133,158 active cases and 155,937 recoveries. There have been 292,656 total cases reported and 2,992,102 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,561 Texans have died from COVID-19.

249 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 50,370 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 16 at 4:00 p.m.