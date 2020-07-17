Brenham ISD releases 2020-2021 school plan with two options for students

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD is offering two options for parents and students to choose from as they return to school this fall—remote learning or face-to-face.

For the remote learning option, the school district will have a structured schedule that focuses on an asynchronous model. This means students will be required to check-in with their teachers each day and will have daily assignments to be completed in their own time.

Students in third grade and higher will also have synchronous instruction, which is two-way, live interactions between teachers and students over video calls. The district sent out this information detailing more differences between the two models.

For students choosing to return to campus, there will be a strong focus on following health and safety guidelines. During the first week of school, all students will be taught appropriate hygiene practices. Brenham leaders have also organized a COVID-19 response team (CRT) responsible for responding to any health concerns that come up.

Parents are asked to select an option and complete a remote learning survey by Friday, July 24. Families will have the option to change their minds up to two weeks before school starts on Wednesday, August 19.

You can read Brenham ISD’s full reopening plan here.

