Advertisement

Brenham ISD releases 2020-2021 school plan with two options for students

Brenham High School
Brenham High School(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD is offering two options for parents and students to choose from as they return to school this fall—remote learning or face-to-face.

For the remote learning option, the school district will have a structured schedule that focuses on an asynchronous model. This means students will be required to check-in with their teachers each day and will have daily assignments to be completed in their own time.

Students in third grade and higher will also have synchronous instruction, which is two-way, live interactions between teachers and students over video calls. The district sent out this information detailing more differences between the two models.

Brenham ISD Remote Learning Models
Brenham ISD Remote Learning Models(Brenham ISD)

For students choosing to return to campus, there will be a strong focus on following health and safety guidelines. During the first week of school, all students will be taught appropriate hygiene practices. Brenham leaders have also organized a COVID-19 response team (CRT) responsible for responding to any health concerns that come up.

Parents are asked to select an option and complete a remote learning survey by Friday, July 24. Families will have the option to change their minds up to two weeks before school starts on Wednesday, August 19.

You can read Brenham ISD’s full reopening plan here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria Road is closing for a few weeks for renovations.

Education

TEA adds additional guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
TEA has issued new updates to their guidelines.

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A quick summer storm could greet your lawn in the coming days!

News

Applause - July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!