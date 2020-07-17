Caldwell ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD leaders have released instruction options for the upcoming school year. As part of the Strong Start 2020-2021 Plan, the district is offering three options: On Campus instruction, At-Home Learning, and a High School Hybrid option.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Andrew Peters says they should look for an email beginning the week of July 20. He says it will ask them to choose the best option for their child(ren). Peters says the commitment will be for the first grading period of the new school year. Parents are being asked to make their decisions no later than Monday, August 3 so the district can plan accordingly. If an online survey is not completed, a student will be automatically enrolled in On-Campus instruction.

The district has also come up with a plan that could be used temporarily in the event of closures or illnesses. According to the district plan website: “In the event that a student, group of students or classroom of students has to be quarantined or otherwise determined by the Superintendent of Schools, students will move to Intermittent At-Home Learning. This is not the 100% At-Home Learning plan, nor will it be the programming similar to that of the Spring of 2020 Emergency Closure. In the Intermittent At-Home Learning model, students will temporarily learn from home and their teacher(s) work remotely in a classroom to deliver instruction and support during regular school hours.” Click here for more on the district’s plan and here for their COVID-19 Standards Response Protocol.

