Advertisement

Caldwell ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

Parents and guardians will start receiving emails next week asking them to choose an option for their children.
Caldwell ISD has released details about instruction options for the upcoming school year.
Caldwell ISD has released details about instruction options for the upcoming school year.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD leaders have released instruction options for the upcoming school year. As part of the Strong Start 2020-2021 Plan, the district is offering three options: On Campus instruction, At-Home Learning, and a High School Hybrid option.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Andrew Peters says they should look for an email beginning the week of July 20. He says it will ask them to choose the best option for their child(ren). Peters says the commitment will be for the first grading period of the new school year. Parents are being asked to make their decisions no later than Monday, August 3 so the district can plan accordingly. If an online survey is not completed, a student will be automatically enrolled in On-Campus instruction.

Caldwell ISD has released the three instruction options for the upcoming school year.
Caldwell ISD has released the three instruction options for the upcoming school year.(KBTX TV)

The district has also come up with a plan that could be used temporarily in the event of closures or illnesses. According to the district plan website: “In the event that a student, group of students or classroom of students has to be quarantined or otherwise determined by the Superintendent of Schools, students will move to Intermittent At-Home Learning. This is not the 100% At-Home Learning plan, nor will it be the programming similar to that of the Spring of 2020 Emergency Closure. In the Intermittent At-Home Learning model, students will temporarily learn from home and their teacher(s) work remotely in a classroom to deliver instruction and support during regular school hours.” Click here for more on the district’s plan and here for their COVID-19 Standards Response Protocol.

Caldwell ISD has also released a plan in case of closures or illnesses during the school year.
Caldwell ISD has also released a plan in case of closures or illnesses during the school year.(KBTX TV)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria Road is closing for a few weeks for renovations.

Education

TEA adds additional guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
TEA has issued new updates to their guidelines.

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A quick summer storm could greet your lawn in the coming days!

News

Applause - July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!