Crews finish shooting movie in Bryan

The film is called 'No More Goodbyes'
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Camera crews wrapped up Friday with a movie being shot around Bryan College Station.

The same writer and director for ‘Rekindling Christmas’ came back to town to shoot a new movie, ‘No More Goodbyes’.

The crew and cast started filming at the end of June.

Several locations around Bryan and College Station will be used to set the scene of the movie.

The writer of the film, Rebekah Ganiere says Bryan made the perfect location to help tell her story.

“You have all these little eclectic shops and you have all these helpful friendly people I just felt like Bryan really embodied what I was looking for in this story in ‘No More Goodbyes’,” said Ganiere

