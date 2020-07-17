Advertisement

Former Caldwell teacher pleads guilty to injury of a child

Jamie Bellamy, who was accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, officials said.
Jamie Bellamy was accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017 at Calwell High School and plead guilty to injury to a child in July 2020.
Jamie Bellamy was accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017 at Calwell High School and plead guilty to injury to a child in July 2020.(KBTX Staff)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A former Caldwell High School teacher accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017 has pleaded guilty to injury to a child, officials said.

According to Burleson County District Attorney Susan Deski, Jamie Bellamy pleaded guilty of injury to a child in court on July 13. Bellamy will be placed on seven years probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. Deski also said that Bellamy’s Texas teaching license has been permanently suspended.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office were notified by school officials on Feb. 2, 2018 about an improper relationship between a teacher and student at Caldwell High School. The investigation showed Jamie Bellamy had a relationship with a 15-year-old male student that began in October of 2017.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/17

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/17 | News Three At Ten

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Downtown Bryan is hosting its first Restaurant Week in the summer