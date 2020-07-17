Former Caldwell teacher pleads guilty to injury of a child

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A former Caldwell High School teacher accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017 has pleaded guilty to injury to a child, officials said.

According to Burleson County District Attorney Susan Deski, Jamie Bellamy pleaded guilty of injury to a child in court on July 13. Bellamy will be placed on seven years probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. Deski also said that Bellamy’s Texas teaching license has been permanently suspended.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office were notified by school officials on Feb. 2, 2018 about an improper relationship between a teacher and student at Caldwell High School. The investigation showed Jamie Bellamy had a relationship with a 15-year-old male student that began in October of 2017.

