Advertisement

Harvell-Peel named to 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated Tiger and current Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.

Harvell-Peel played in 12 games for Oklahoma State last season recording 71 tackles and a team high five interceptions. Harvell-Peel also had three tackles for loss and a sack in 2019.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation in rushing last season with 2,094 yards. West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattle was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bjork updates 12th Man during interview on Wednesday’s Studio 12 segment

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

TAPPS delays start of fall sports competition until September 21th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
TAPPS decision to delay start of fall sports cancels nearly half of the football regular season for TAPPS schools in the KBTX viewing area (Allen Academy, Huntsville - Alpha Omega, Brazos Christian, & St. Joseph).

Sports

Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Updated: 2 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey.

Sports

SEC schools commit to scholarships for student-athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Southeastern Conference student-athletes who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team, the Conference announced Friday.

Latest News

Sports

Ausbon Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bombers struggle in series finale vs Frisco

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Frisco Rough Riders scored 6 runs in the 5th inning Thursday night at Travis Park as they beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 11-2.

Sports

Bombers struggle in series finale vs Frisco

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Harvell-Peel named to 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

NCAA sets COVID guidelines for football

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the coronavirus pandemic, and they come as the prospects of actually playing look grim.