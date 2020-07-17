Harvell-Peel named to 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated Tiger and current Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.

Harvell-Peel played in 12 games for Oklahoma State last season recording 71 tackles and a team high five interceptions. Harvell-Peel also had three tackles for loss and a sack in 2019.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation in rushing last season with 2,094 yards. West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattle was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.