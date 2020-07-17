Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - July has already had its fair share of heat, and more is assuredly on the way this weekend. Whats different? We may find a slightly cooler Brazos Valley, thanks to a bit more afternoon cloud cover and a non-zero chance for rain.

Rain and storms have already blossomed in the gulf and along the upper Texas Coast early Friday. We expect to tap into this weak disturbance’s energy before the end of the day, likely giving us a good 20% coverage of rain and a couple quick storms before dinner time, especially along and south of the Highway 21 corridor. In other words, the farther south you are, the more likely you are to get a quick soaking before the day is done.

We will not be able to rule out additional rain this weekend, with additional afternoon showers and storms (10-20%) likely on both Saturday and Sunday.

Eyes are still on next week for daily rounds of rain and storms. Whole coverage still looks isolated to scattered at best, the hope and thought is that your yard will see rain at least once between now and the end of next week.

Happy weekend! Stay safe and stay well.

