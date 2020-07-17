Huntsville police asking for help identifying person seen breaking into vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police are asking for your help identifying this man.

He was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into vehicles in the 500 block of University Avenue on June 30.

Police say the unidentified man stole an unknown amount of money out of a metal lockbox of one of the vehicles.

If you know who he is or where he might be, you’re asked to call HPD Detective Thompson at 936-291-5480 or Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

