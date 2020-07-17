Advertisement

Huntsville police asking for help identifying person seen breaking into vehicles

Huntsville vehicle break-in suspect
Huntsville vehicle break-in suspect(Huntsville Police Department)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police are asking for your help identifying this man.

He was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into vehicles in the 500 block of University Avenue on June 30.

Police say the unidentified man stole an unknown amount of money out of a metal lockbox of one of the vehicles.

If you know who he is or where he might be, you’re asked to call HPD Detective Thompson at 936-291-5480 or Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

ID ME: The Hunstville Police Department is requesting the Public's assistance in identifying the photographed...

Posted by Huntsville Police Department - Texas on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria Road is closing for a few weeks for renovations.

Education

TEA adds additional guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
TEA has issued new updates to their guidelines.

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Heat with a dash of rain thrown back into the mix

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A quick summer storm could greet your lawn in the coming days!

News

Applause - July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!