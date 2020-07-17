Advertisement

Local experts weighing in on in-person and online learning

School districts are asking parents to choose a learning option before school starts
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new school year is approaching quickly and local districts are asking parents to make a choice on which learning option they want for their student.

Baylor Scott and White Health Pediatrician Dr. Emily George says the answer differs from family to family.

“Every set of parents needs to look at what are the risks to my child being in school for the possibilities of being sick, but what are their mental health risks if we’re staying at home?” said George.

George says underlying health issues like asthma and immunocompromised systems, play a big role in that decision.

“I have recommended to my patients, staying at home at least for the first six weeks so that we can see what’s going to happen but I think for a normal healthy child that there are a lot of benefits for returning to the classroom,” said George.

Texas A&M Educational Psychology Assistant Professor, Jeffrey Gagne says age can play a factor too.

“The younger the child is the more challenges the child has like for children with special populations, it does make it a little harder online,” said Gagne.

Gagne says online learning is easier for older students but more challenging for young students.

“Socioemotional support, socioemotional development, that’s really important at that stage,” said Gagne.

George says every family and student is different.

“Everyone should weigh the risks and benefits and determine what they feel comfortable with also knowing that as the situation changes, I think the schools are going to be flexible,” said George.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/17

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/17 | News Three At Ten

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Downtown Bryan is hosting its first Restaurant Week in the summer