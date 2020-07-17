Local experts weighing in on in-person and online learning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new school year is approaching quickly and local districts are asking parents to make a choice on which learning option they want for their student.

Baylor Scott and White Health Pediatrician Dr. Emily George says the answer differs from family to family.

“Every set of parents needs to look at what are the risks to my child being in school for the possibilities of being sick, but what are their mental health risks if we’re staying at home?” said George.

George says underlying health issues like asthma and immunocompromised systems, play a big role in that decision.

“I have recommended to my patients, staying at home at least for the first six weeks so that we can see what’s going to happen but I think for a normal healthy child that there are a lot of benefits for returning to the classroom,” said George.

Texas A&M Educational Psychology Assistant Professor, Jeffrey Gagne says age can play a factor too.

“The younger the child is the more challenges the child has like for children with special populations, it does make it a little harder online,” said Gagne.

Gagne says online learning is easier for older students but more challenging for young students.

“Socioemotional support, socioemotional development, that’s really important at that stage,” said Gagne.

George says every family and student is different.

“Everyone should weigh the risks and benefits and determine what they feel comfortable with also knowing that as the situation changes, I think the schools are going to be flexible,” said George.

