Reward now $2,000 to help find dog missing after drunk driving crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is turning to the community for help. She says her dog ran away after a car crash Saturday night.

Megan Murray and her dog Bella were traveling on Highway 6 near Tabor Road when a wrong-way driver hit her vehicle head-on.

“I remember seeing white lights in the fast lane. I swerved and realized it was a vehicle. I remember just tumbling,” said Murray.

Murray says she turned around after her car came to a stop and didn’t see her dog. She says she thinks Bella got scared after the crash and ran to a nearby church.

Since then, Murray has been going out from dawn till dusk searching for her. Along the way, friends, family, and even strangers who heard her story, started showing up to help.

“Its been really hard coming out here looking for her knowing she is so close but I can’t get her,” said Murray.

A reward has been set up by community members. It’s completely based on donations. Currently there is a $2,000 reward for finding the dog.

Bella is a three to four-year-old dachshund mix. She is brown and tan and was wearing a pink collar and bandana at the time of the crash

Bryan resident Helen Leal never met Murray before, but when she heard her story, she said she knew she had to help.

“If it was my dog, I would be there in a heartbeat doing the same,” said Leal. “I wouldn’t be able to move without my animal either. I wouldn’t.”

Murray says her phone stays busy from phone calls and Facebook comments with tips from the community. She says the experience has been heartbreaking, but she’s overwhelmed by the support.

“There were strangers who I don’t even know, who gave me the socks off her feet because I didn’t have any socks on and she fed me lunch because I hadn’t eaten,” said Murray.

Murray says she plans to continue searching the area near Tabor Road and asks for anyone who may have spotted Bella to call her at (979) 450-4294 and send a picture to confirm.

