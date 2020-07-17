Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s stood for almost 40 years off Villa Maria Road is getting an update.

The Shipley Donuts location shut down a few weeks ago after hail damaged the roof. Once the roof was repaired, the air conditioning went out and the business found several structural issues as well. So they’re closing the doors and remodeling the inside.

Well, we kind of figured this would be a good time of year to do it anyway because it’s summertime and we wanted to do it before school comes back so this is probably one of our easier times to do it.

Archer says they hope to be back up and running in a few weeks, but they aren’t sure right now. They expect to have an update on Monday that they’ll share on their Facebook page.

