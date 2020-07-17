Advertisement

Shipley Donuts location shutting down for remodel

Shipley Donuts on Villa Maria is under construction for a remodel
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s stood for almost 40 years off Villa Maria Road is getting an update.

The Shipley Donuts location shut down a few weeks ago after hail damaged the roof. Once the roof was repaired, the air conditioning went out and the business found several structural issues as well. So they’re closing the doors and remodeling the inside.

Archer says they hope to be back up and running in a few weeks, but they aren’t sure right now. They expect to have an update on Monday that they’ll share on their Facebook page.

