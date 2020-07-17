Daily rain chance returns, heat, of course, stays

Trying not to get too amped up here, but we could find some afternoon rain over the next week or two! Today, a disturbance moving out of the gulf will likely soak our friends down toward Houston for a portion of the day. Coverage looks more isolated closer to home, but we’ll see if we can get a quick downpour or two before the day is done. Otherwise, highs in the upper 90s dominate the landscape today and into the weekend.

Can’t rule out showers or storms popping up again on Saturday or Sunday, but it still looks like a low shot (10-20%) for now. Keep the fingers crossed into next week! High pressure weakens enough that several small disturbances will roll our way over the course of the next week, helping juice up some afternoon storm chances.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 102 - 105. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 95. Heat index: 102-105. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

