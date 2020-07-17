TAPPS delays start of fall sports competition until September 21th

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) released its plan to return to competition in 2020 during a webinar Friday morning. TAPPS activities are set to begin with a return to practice on September 8th, followed by matches for Volleyball beginning on September 21th.

Individual sports may return to competition September 21th as well. Fall Soccer and Football may play games beginning the week of September 28th.

That decison cancels nearly half of the football regular season for TAPPS schools in the KBTX viewing area (Allen Academy, Huntsville - Alpha Omega, Brazos Christian, & St. Joseph).

The first Friday night of varsity TAPPS football won’t happen until October 2nd.

