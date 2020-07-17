Temperatures Returning Closer to Average

After a pattern full of heat and humidity with nothing but sunshine, we’re finally starting to see that pattern break down a bit more. This means some more widespread clouds, a small rain potential each day, and some “cooler” temperatures returning this weekend. It doesn’t lessen the impact of the heat and humidity as temperatures still sit in the mid and upper 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s. What can catch you a break from the heat and humidity? Rain.

Just don’t get too excited yet. While there is a chance for rain each day, the favored locations are our southern counties as the sea breeze kicks up off the Gulf and brings us that daily chance for rain. Many will stay dry the next several days. However, eyes are on the end of this next week as we may have some deeper tropical moisture working our direction to fuel a more widespread chance for rain. Stay tuned!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 94. Heat index: 101-103. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 95. Heat index: 102 - 104. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

