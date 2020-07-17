Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named to Mackey Award Watch List

NEW YORK – Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Wydermyer paced all FBS freshman tight ends in 2019 with 32 receptions and 447 yards through the air, his six receiving touchdowns were second among freshman tight ends. The Dickinson, Texas native led the Aggies in touchdown grabs and yards per reception against SEC opponents.

The recipient of the 2020 John Mackey Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 10, 2020.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer