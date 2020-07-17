Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD hires new general counsel

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Courtney L. Dickey as General Counsel for the school district.

Dickey grew up in Bryan-College Station and is a 2001 graduate from A&M Consolidated High School. She earned a bachelor’s in education and a Master’s in counseling from Prairie View A&M University in 2006 and 2008, respectively. In 2010, Dickey studied abroad in Italy while completing Multicultural Studies. She earned a Master’s in Education from Texas A&M University in 2012, and her Juris Doctor from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 2014.

Dickey has held various positions for Texas school districts both in the classroom and as the in-house counsel.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/17

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/17 | News Three At Ten

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Downtown Bryan is hosting its first Restaurant Week in the summer