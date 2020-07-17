Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD hires new general counsel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Courtney L. Dickey as General Counsel for the school district.

Dickey grew up in Bryan-College Station and is a 2001 graduate from A&M Consolidated High School. She earned a bachelor’s in education and a Master’s in counseling from Prairie View A&M University in 2006 and 2008, respectively. In 2010, Dickey studied abroad in Italy while completing Multicultural Studies. She earned a Master’s in Education from Texas A&M University in 2012, and her Juris Doctor from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 2014.

Dickey has held various positions for Texas school districts both in the classroom and as the in-house counsel.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.