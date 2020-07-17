Work on Wellborn Road set to begin next week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -TxDOT crews are set to being a project along Wellborn Road between University Drive and Southwest Parkway on Monday, July 20.

Crews will work over several nights to replace the road surface in that area. Drivers should expect lane closures along Wellborn Road between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A TexDOT spokesman says the work should take about 12 days to complete.

The work is part of a larger $1.6 million project to resurface Wellborn Road from University Drive to Southwest Parkway, replace the rail along that stretch, and improve the ADA accessible ramps at the George Bush Drive intersection.

