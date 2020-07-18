Aggie Haley Lee wins 2020 FGCL Defensive Player of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Softball Catcher Haley Lee has been playing this summer in the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL). On Saturday, she was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year at the summer league’s All-Star Game.

Congratulations to ⁦@haley45lee⁩ of the ⁦@BradentonLynx⁩ , the 2020 FGCL Defensive Player of the Year! 🌊☀️⁦@AggieSoftball⁩ pic.twitter.com/aEEEzTPAMt — Collegiate Summer Softball (@FGCLsoftball) July 18, 2020

The Aggie had a 1.000 fielding percentage over the summer and only allowed 1 passed ball. She caught half of the players trying to steal second.

Lee also represented her team, Bradenton Lynx, in a home run derby for their all-star game. Each batter got 10 outs. Lee hit four out of the park in the first round. She advanced to the second round but was not able to win the championship.

Homerun Derby & Coasty Awards- FGCL Softball https://t.co/b7igvpeLK9 via @YouTube — Collegiate Summer Softball (@FGCLsoftball) July 18, 2020

Lee and the Lynx wrap up play in the Florida Gulf Coast League this week with the playoffs on Monday and Tuesday.

