Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zoey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zoey is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 17, 2020. Employees at Aggieland Humane say Zoey loves making new canine and human friends. She also enjoys a good treat, especially peanut butter.

We’re told Zoey may have some nerve damage in one of her legs and rear, so she may need extra attention. But that does not slow her down! She enjoys running and playing, so a home with space to move would be ideal. You can fill out her adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is still celebrating Christmas in July. That means adoption fees have been reduced to $25. You can learn more about that and find your favorite adoptable animal on their website.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

