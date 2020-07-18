Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 972 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a female resident in her 90′s. There have been 39 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

31 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,362 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,373. There have been 25,334 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 300

77802: 277

77803: 954

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 219

77808: 165

77840: 606

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 759

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 1

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 71 150 Brazos 982 3,313 Burleson 85 182 Grimes 204 702 Houston 24 201 Lee 80 157 Leon 80 116 Madison 130 175 Milam 59 217 Montgomery 2,193 4,721 Robertson 79 143 San Jacinto 61 124 Trinity 45 95 Walker 787 2,760 Waller 135 279 Washington 100 351

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 517 staffed hospital beds with 145 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 32 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 71 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 150 total cases and 72 recoveries.

Burleson County currently has 85 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases, and 75 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 204 active cases. There have been 121 total cases in the county and 103 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 13 active cases and 419 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 201 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 73 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham Prison currently has one active case.

Lee County has reported 80 active cases. The county has a total of 157 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 80 active cases. The county has 116 total cases, with 27 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 130 active cases. The county has a total of 175 cases with 33 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 217 total cases and 158 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,193 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,721 total cases and 2,377 recovered cases. There are currently 60 hospitalizations and 46 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 79 active COVID-19 cases, with 143 total cases. Currently, 46 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 124 cases with 58 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 95 total cases with 44 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,760 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 507 cases are active in the community and 341 are recovered community cases. 1,912 cases are from the TDCJ, there are 280 active cases. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 135 active cases of COVID-19. There are 279 total cases and 140 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 100 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 391 total cases with 234 recoveries and 33 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 141,646 active cases and 162,191 recoveries. There have been 307,572 total cases reported and 3,067,620 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,735 Texans have died from COVID-19.

249 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 51,969 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 17 at 4:15 p.m.