Gearing Up For Better Rain Chances

The heat, the humidity...it’s not going anywhere. At least, not right now. We still have warm days ahead of us, but daytime highs will sit closer to average both during the afternoon hours as well as into the overnight (averages for this time of year are 95° for the high and 75° for the low). This cooler stretch of days is thanks to an increase in cloud cover as moisture piles back into the Brazos Valley to fuel better chances for rain as we head into the upcoming week.

Richer Gulf moisture shifts into Southeast Texas Monday which will help fuel scattered shower and storm chances with the biggest pull of moisture arriving Tuesday. This will help to support heavier showers which may bring in some locally higher rainfall totals closer to 1″ or more. However, this won’t be likely across the entire Brazos Valley as some may miss out on the better rain chances to start the week. Another pull of deeper moisture arrives by the end of the week that may bring in our best rain chances by next weekend. We’ll be watching!

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain (mainly south). High: 95. Heat index: 102 - 104+. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 94. Heat index: 100-102. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

