Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Downtown Bryan Association is hosting its first-ever Restaurant Week in the summer.

Typically, the event happens once a year in January, but they decided to add a second round because of how well it went in previous years.

“It just looks different this year for sure. But I think the great thing about that is that it’s really up to you and how comfortable you are with how you can enjoy restaurant week,” said Katelyn Brown with the Downtown Bryan Association. “So you can enjoy it here in the heart of downtown or enjoy a little bit of downtown at home as well.”

More than 20 restaurants are offering specials for both dine-in and to-go.

Full list and details of participating restaurants

Co-owner of The Proudest Monkey Aaron Curs says this year has been a roller coaster.

”We all are just trying to get our sea legs out underneath us again. Going from 75 then dropping down to 50 kind of scared a lot of people,” said Curs.

Curs has added the ability to just order at the bar to limit interactions between employees and customers. He says having the chance to come together as a Downtown Bryan family has really helped everyone push through the pandemic.

“All the restaurant owners, we are all kind of on one team right now trying to get through this,” said Curs.

A few blocks down the street is Caffe Capri. Waitress Ann Kinne says even though they are fully to-go, the chance to participate in Restaurant Week has really helped the Italian restaurant keep its doors open.

“I’m just so happy we have been able to stay open,” said Kinne. “We wouldn’t still be open if it wasn’t for the guests coming out and continuing to patron us.”

Restaurant Week continues through Sunday.

