Man in stolen landscaping truck arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sebastian Vigil, 20, of Selma, TX is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after police say he stole a landscaping truck at a College Station gas station.

We’re told the driver of the truck went inside a gas station at Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road when Vigil reportedly jumped in the unlocked truck and drove off.

Moments later, down the road at Rock Prairie, police were on patrol when they came across the stolen truck driving down the road.

Officers say Vigil then stopped the truck in the middle of Wellborn Road and walked to the nearest gas station.

He was arrested without incident.

Editorial Note: KBTX initially reported the victim’s name as the suspect, which was the information provided. College Station Police have corrected their previous statement.

